Housing department urged to draw up clear strategy on tackling rogue landlords

The way private renting is regulated is not up to scratch as tenants struggle to push back against landlords when their homes are unsafe.

The current system relies on tenants being able to enforce their own rights but there are various financial barriers making this hard, according to a new report.

The National Audit Office (NAO) has called on the government to set out a strategy on how to improve the situation for tenants.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is “limited by gaps in the data” on problems including harassment, eviction and disrepair.

A DLUHC spokesperson welcomed the report and said: “Conditions in the private rented sector are not good enough and we need stronger regulation and reform to ensure everyone has a safe and decent place to live.”

“We are taking action to raise standards by driving out rogue landlords and strengthening council’s enforcement powers but we must go further.”

The department is to publish a white paper that will “set out comprehensive reforms to create a fairer private rented sector for all,” DLUHC added.

The NAO recommended the department should review current dispute resolution arrangements for private renters to see if they are accessible for renters.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: “The proportion of private renters living in properties that are unsafe or fail the standards for a decent home is concerning. The government relies on these tenants being able to enforce their own rights, but they face significant barriers to doing so.

“The DLUHC should improve the quality of its data and insight into the private rented sector, so that it can oversee the regulation of the sector more effectively. It should develop a clear strategy to meet its aim of providing a better deal for renters.”