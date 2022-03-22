Home-working dampens London firms’ recruitment plans

A rise in hybrid working is dampening London firms’ recruitment plans, reveals a fresh survey released today.

A net 31 per cent of businesses in the capital intend to scale up their workforce, down sharply from 42 per cent, according to a closely watched survey by ManpowerGroup.

Greater use of remote working practices and a higher proportion of employees working from home has put downward pressure on companies’ hiring plans, ManpowerGroup said.

The capital’s hospitality economy has been hit hard by City workers choosing to work several days a week from home as they rely heavily on this group for income.

Lower spending at pubs, bars and restaurants has cooled hiring plans among the capital’s hospitality firms.

London employers’ recruitment intentions are in line with the average for all firms across the UK.

“It continues to be a candidate-led market,” Chris Gray, UK director at ManpowerGroup, said.