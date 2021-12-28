Holiday-goers gear up for roaming fees as EE and Vodafone introduce European charges in new year

EE and Vodafone users are set to be hit with controversial EU roaming charges from next month.

This unwanted change was first announced earlier this year with both network providers confirming that some customers will be smacked by the new fees in 2022.

It will essentially mean customers will now need to pay £2 per day to access their UK data, calls and text allowance, contrasting from the current situation, where roaming has been free for jetsetters in Europe.

The change will only impact new customers and those who have recently upgraded their plans: this is from July and August for EE and Vodafone respectively.

The charges will start after 3 March 2022 when travelling in roaming zones, including popular holiday destinations like Spain, France and Portugal.

The UK’s most popular operator EE have offered ways for customers to avoid hefty fees, and have introduced ‘Roam Abroad’ as an add-on to contracts for an extra £10 a month.

UK operators have been allowed to reintroduce roaming charges from January 2021 because the UK left the EU and the Brexit trade deal did not rule them out.

A Vodafone UK spokesperson told City A.M: “Next month, some of our customers will pay to roam in Europe, with bundles available from £1 per day. Inclusive roaming will still be a part of selected plans. For roaming in Europe, customers can choose a plan that has roaming included, purchase an additional 8 or 15-day roaming pass for the equivalent of just £1 per day, or pay a £2 per day daily rate.”

“This will only affect customers who signed up to a new contract after 11 August 2021, and roaming in the Republic of Ireland will still be included for all customers. Customers who signed up to their current contract before 11 August 2021 will not be impacted by these charges while they remain on their price plan. Customers will also be able to set their own limits via our Vodafone Spend Manager, which is free to set up on the My Vodafone App.”