Hipgnosis secures new debt deal at it rides ‘increasingly unpredictable’ market

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Music investment titan Hipgnosis Songs Fund has secured a new debt deal as the firm rides on a “unpredictable” market.

The firm confirmed this morning that it had entered into a new Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a commitment of $700m which runs for five years until 30 September 2027, providing added flexibility and headroom.

In addition, Hipgnosis, the first UK listed investment company offering investors a pure-play exposure to songs and associated intellectual property rights, said it was in advanced talks to fix the majority of its interest rate exposure by entering into interest rate swaps to hedge the interest on it drawn debt.

“In an increasingly unpredictable debt market, this deal materially reduces our interest margin and the swaps we hope to close imminently provide long term certainty and a stable platform to take advantage of our industry’s tailwinds,” said Founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Merck Mercuriadis.

“The continued growth in streaming and additional revenue streams from digital platforms, irrespective of macroeconomic conditions, coupled with the improved terms of our new RCF is very encouraging for SONG and will deliver value to our shareholders as income from our portfolio of songs increases.”

Founded in 2018, the firm already owns hundreds of catalogues, with over 64,000 songs, from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young, Shakira and 50 Cent.

At 31 March 2022, the company’s gross debt was $600m. The credit margin on this debt was 3.25 per cent over a floating rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Net debt as a percentage of Operative NAV at 31 March 2022 was 25.4 per cent.

City National Bank was lead arranger and sole bookrunner for the new debt facility with Truist Securities, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and Fifth Third Bank as co-leads.