Finance chief quits high street pawnbroker H&T Group as business refocuses

High street pawnbroker H&T Group this morning announced the departure of its chief financial officer to allow it to focus on the “future needs and priorities of the business”.

Finance chief Richard Withers will leave the business at the end of next month after just three years in the role.

The move is due to a “reorganisation of management responsibilities”.

However H&T said he had tendered his resignation to “pursue a project outside the group”.

Withers will be replaced by H&T’s head of finance Tatiana Hagan on an interim basis while the firm searches for a permanent chief financial officer.

Peter McNamara, H&T chairman, said: “We thank Richard for his significant contribution to H&T. He leaves the business in robust financial health and we wish him well for the future.”