Hey, big spenders: Conservatives rake in cash during first week of election campaign

Conservatives have raked in more than £5.6m in party donations during the first week of the election campaign, Electoral Commission data has revealed.

The Labour party meanwhile scraped together just £218,500 - meaning that the Tories received £25 for every £1 sent to Jeremy Corbyn and co.

Even the Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party out-fundraised Labour, bringing in £275,000 and £250,000 respectively.

The Electoral Commission only records donations of £7,500 and above, masking the real figure, with Labour particularly reliant on grass-roots donations. As previously reported by City A.M. Momentum marketing emails are estimated to yield £500,000 in individual donations, with supporters invited to donate as little as £1 a time.

However the figures are down on the 2017 campaign by around £500,000, the Electoral Commission said.

