Head to Watches of Switzerland Knightsbridge this weekend for an amazing Patek Philippe exhibition

If you’re looking for some horological inspiration this weekend, head over to Watches of Switzerland in Knightsbridge, where you can find a unique and inspiring collection of Patek Philippes.

The exhibition is designed to celebrate the finest in watchmaking, looking at both the brand’s iconic timepieces and paying homage to the historic references that have revolutionised the watchmaking industry.

“From ground-breaking complications to innovative designs, these timepieces serve as a testament to Patek Philippe’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of horological excellence,” said a Patek Philippe spokesperson. “This exclusive glimpse into the future of watchmaking promises to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike, as Patek Philippe continues to set new standards of innovation and craftsmanship.

“As we delve into the world of Patek Philippe and its remarkable partnership with The Watches of Switzerland Group, we invite you to join us on a journey that celebrates the artistry, heritage, and innovation that have made this family-owned brand a true pioneer in the world of watchmaking.”

Those with their fingers on the pulse will be able to check out previews of pieces from the brand’s highly anticipated upcoming collection. So make sure you clear space in your diary because this is the only opportunity to see the full range of new launches and core pieces.