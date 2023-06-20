Haynes looks set to make a real Impact with Maximum

Kevin Stott partners the Alice Haynes-trained Maximum Impact

A NEAR full-size field for the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (6.10pm) over five furlongs will make for intriguing watching.

Over half of the 26 two-year-olds come here with a win on their CV already, and the likes of Charlie Johnston’s Barnwell Boy and Aidan O’Brien’s Johannes Brahms make appeal, both having won their debuts and coming from top yards that are in good form.

Perhaps slightly underestimated, though, and currently sitting third in the market at around 7/1, is Alice Haynes’ MAXIMUM IMPACT.

This colt, a son of Havana Grey, is now two from two, which includes a taking victory at Ascot in a conditions race over this trip last month.

He is partnered by Kevin Stott once more, who, having tallied up over 60 wins this year so far, is experiencing a real purple patch since teaming up with Amo Racing as retained rider.

Haynes, too, is operating at a serious level this season and is doing especially well with her two-year-olds on turf, with a 38 percent strike rate from 21 runs.

Maximum Impact has proven to be versatile ground-wise, with his wins coming in both heavy and good ground conditions, so whatever the weather does he is unlikely to be presented with a problem at Royal Ascot this week.

The only thing that may disadvantage him is a slightly awkward draw in 13.

With the field as large as it is, the bias will likely be with the low or high numbers on either side of the track, but, provided he breaks quickly and finds a good position, he should be able to overcome any problems caused by the draw.

POINTERS

Maximum Impact e/w 6.10pm Royal Ascot