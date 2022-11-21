Harrods sees £15m drop in business rates assessment as retail undergoes dramatic revaluation

Harrods in Knightsbridge, London

More than half a million retail properties across England and Wales have now been revalued with new rateable values, which will be used to calculate business rates liabilities from 1 April 20023 to 31 March 2026, having been published showing a fall of 10 per ccent overall for the sector.

The Valuation Office Agency, an executive agency of His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs, say 508,300 shops will see their rateable values fall by 10 per cent overall from £16.3bn to £14.6bn from April next year.

Despite rateable values falling across all regions for the embattled retail sector, experts say the reductions don’t go far enough.

The revaluation of all 2.1 million non-domestic properties has been based upon an estimate of open market rents as of 1st April 2021.

The last revaluation came into effect in England and Wales on 1st April 2017 and was based upon an estimate of rents being paid on 1st April 2015. The 2023 revaluation will reflect the changes in rents being paid during the intervening 6-year period.

Analysis by the real estate adviser Altus Group, Britain’s largest ratings advisory, shows that the largest shops, those over 1850m2 in size, are the biggest retail winners seeing their rateable values tumble by 34.7 per cent.

Harrods

Iconic London department stores Harrods will see its rateable value plummet 45 per cent from £32.73 million to £18 million next April whilst Selfridges will benefit from similar reductions with its rateable value being slashed from £30.5 million to £16.82 million.

Large shops, those between 750m2 to 1850m2 in size, will see an overall fall of 19.3 per cent.

Hypermarkets and superstores, generally those operated by the Big 4 supermarkets, will see their rateable values fall by 14.9 per cent.

The biggest fall in rateable values for the retail sector was 14.6 per cent in Yorkshire & Humber and 13.9 per cent in the North East.

But convenience stores will see their rateable values increase overall by 12.7 per cent, large food stores the smaller format supermarkets will see their valuations increase by 8. 4% with hairdressing and beauty salons facing a 6.3% increase Altus Group added.

More than 400,000 small shops, the vast majority of all retail sector properties, will see their rateable values fall by 8.4 per cent with rateable values across the entire retail sector falling by 10 per cent overall as a result of the revaluation which comes into effect next April.

Declining rents

But analysis of rental changes by MSCI UK between the first quarters of 2015 and 2021, which tracks the performance of property investments with a total capital value of over £149bn, shows the retail sector saw rents decline by 19.8 per cent in England with even steeper declines of 26.4 per cent in Wales.

Robert Hayton, UK President at Altus Group, explained to City A.M. this morning that whilst the retail sector was “undoubtedly a big winner from both the Autumn Statement and the 2023 revaluation.”

“These modest reductions on most retail properties are very hard to square with the collapse in demand for new leases in the period around the valuation date during the final stages and immediate aftermath of Covid restrictions,” he added.

At the Autumn Statement 2022, the Government announced that businesses seeing a declining rateable value at the 2023 revaluation will benefit from the full decrease straightaway by permanently removing caps on tax reductions known as downward transition.

Special Category (SCat) description Property Numbers 2017 Rateable Value (£) 2023 Rateable Value (£) Change (£) Percentage Change Large Shops (Over 1850 m2) 2,180 1,247,433 814,368 -433,065 -34.7 Large Shops (750-1850 m2) 470 78,112 63,010 -15,102 -19.3 Hypermarkets/Superstores (Over 2500 m2) 2,200 2,858,811 2,431,783 -427,028 -14.9 Factory Shops 1,960 176,920 157,314 -19,606 -11.1 Retail Warehouses And Foodstores 9,800 2,008,811 1,821,973 -186,838 -9.3 Shops 423,690 8,060,613 7,387,370 -673,243 -8.4 Amusement Arcades 750 26,150 24,233 -1,916 -7.3 Salons/Clinics Within/Part Of Specialist Property 100 865 812 -52 -6.0 Shops Within/Part Of Specialist Property 1,980 32,716 31,320 -1,396 -4.3 Sales Kiosks 5,450 68,256 67,190 -1,066 -1.6 Betting Offices 4,120 71,247 72,181 934 1.3 Markets (Other Than Livestock) 710 23,474 23,824 350 1.5 Airport Let Outs 340 136,439 139,519 3,080 2.3 Pharmacies 1,480 23,078 23,633 555 2.4 Post Offices 2,160 32,087 33,406 1,319 4.1 Hairdressing/Beauty Salons 23,350 153,449 163,068 9,619 6.3 Showrooms 8,230 227,765 242,740 14,975 6.6 Kiosks Within/Part Of Specialist Property 690 8,610 9,235 625 7.3 Takeaway Food Outlet (Predominantly Off Premises) 5,000 41,940 45,103 3,163 7.5 Large Food Stores (750-2500 m2) 2,950 651,013 705,502 54,489 8.4 Farm Shops 1,600 14,945 16,605 1,660 11.1 Convenience Store 7,250 257,547 290,306 32,759 12.7 Pharmacies Within/Adjacent To Surgery/Health Centre 1,850 50,642 57,688 7,046 13.9

Business rates are calculated by multiplying the rateable value of the business premises by the multiplier which the government say will be frozen keeping the small business multiplier and standard multiplier at 49.9p and 51.2p respectively before applying any eligible reliefs.