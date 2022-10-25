Happening today: Truss’ last cabinet meeting, Sunak to meet King Charles and form cabinet

Rishi Sunak (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

This morning Liz Truss will hold her final cabinet meeting as Prime Minister before Rishi Sunak meets King Charles and starts to form his cabinet.

Sunak will become the youngest prime minister in more than 200-years, after being appointed Tory leader yesterday following rival Penny Mordaunt dropping out of the race.

The outgoing PM will host her final cabinet meeting at around 9am before making a Downing Street statement just after 10am.

Sunak will then head to the Palace to meet His Majesty, and will speak on the steps of Number 10 just before midday.

All eyes will then be on who will make the new PM’s cabinet, with a particular focus on whether Jeremy Hunt will remain as chancellor.