GSK to begin phase 3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced it will begin the third phase of trials for a Covid-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with SK bio.

The move to phase three follows positive interim results from preliminary trials which showed that 100 percent of candidates who received the vaccine developed antibodies.

Levels of neutralising antibodies were between five and eight times higher in vaccinated candidates than in people who had previously been infected with Covid-19.

Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK said that the goal of achieving global vaccine equity requires low-cost alternatives to existing vaccines. He said, ”while many countries have made good progress with vaccination, there remains a need for accessible and affordable COVID-19 vaccines to ensure equitable access and to protect people across the world.

“We are pleased to contribute with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant and to be working with SK to deliver the vaccine at scale via COVAX if it is approved,” he added.

The third phase of trials will compare the safety and effectiveness of GSK’s GBP510 vaccine against the AstraZeneca shot, the first global trial to actively compare two jabs. The study will involve a randomised group of 4,000 participants from around the world.

GlaxoSmithKline is working on a range of potential treatments for Covid-19.

The pharmaceuticals giant is working with CureVac to develop a vaccine which is effective against Covid variants as well as exploring therapeutic treatments for patients with Air Biotechnology.

