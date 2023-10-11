GSK settles ‘bellwether’ Zantac cases out of court

Pharmaceutical giant GSK said today it has reached a “confidential settlement” over several lawsuits filed in California.

The British drugmaker has struck out of court settlements for a case over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, set to begin next month, and three breast cancer cases.

GSK is now dismissed from all four cases. The firm said it settled out of court “to avoid the distraction” of a lengthy lawsuit.

Shares nudged up 0.8 per cent on Wednesday morning at market open.

Earlier this year a judge denied GSK’s bid to stop expert testimony linking Zantac to cancer from appearing in a trial.

In 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration pulled Zantac off shelves, triggering thousands of lawsuits.

The company revealed it paid a £45m legal bill last year in dealing with the various claims.

GSK denies any liability in the settlements and said it will continue to “vigorously defend” itself against all other Zantac cases.