Grosvenor to prove best of Ballydoyle brigade in the Vase

Aidan O’Brien is looking for his eighth win in the Queen’s Vase

IT IS the turn of the staying three-year-olds in the Queen’s Vase (3.05pm) and it looks like it could be an Aidan O’Brien benefit again.

The Ballydoyle maestro has won the race seven times and has four runners hoping to make that eight in this year’s renewal.

Illinois seems to be the most fancied of the quartet, but I think he’s favourite purely because Ryan Moore has chosen to ride him.

He has been a beaten favourite three times in a row since winning a maiden on debut last October, although he should appreciate the step up in trip.

Highbury is also prominent in the market, but he only has a maiden win to his name, so I think his price around 3/1 is too short.

Instead, I much prefer the look of the supposed O’Brien third string GROSVENOR SQUARE at around 10/1 each-way with Star Sports.

He didn’t cope with Chester’s tight turns on his last start, but was also coming up against a very talented horse in the shape of the ill-fated Hidden Law that day.

I expect him to improve for that run markedly, as well as this step up in trip, as his half-brother, Santiago, won this event in 2020.

Away from the Ballydoyle battalion, MEYDAAN looks to also be crying out for this distance.

He ran well behind the aforementioned Illinois at Lingfield and was a taking winner of a Goodwood Listed race since.

The Crisfords’ horses have been out of form coming into Royal Ascot but look to have turned a corner which is encouraging.

This Frankel colt arrives here under the radar, should handle the fast going, and demands respect.

I rate him as another strong each-way bet at around 8/1 with Star Sports.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Grosvenor Square e/w 3.05pm Royal Ascot

Medyaan e/w 3.05pm Royal Ascot