Gray report into partygate could be so bad PM is forced to quit

The Prime Minister is thought to have attended at least six of the 12 events being investigated by Scotland Yard and has already been handed one fine.

Sue Gray’s report into the partygate scandal could be so bad that Boris Johnson is forced to resign, according to new speculation.

The Times reports that officials in Number 10 are expecting Gray’s report to be “excoriating” and “incredibly difficult for the Prime Minister”.

The full release of Gray’s report into the many allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall was delayed by the Metropolitan Police investigation into the saga.

It is likely that he will receive more fixed penalty notices as the Met investigation continues.

Gray’s report is set to be released in the coming months and is expected to reveal full details of the Prime Minister’s involvement with a series of boozy lockdown-busting parties held at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021.

“There’s an immense amount of pressure on her — her report could be enough to end him,” a Number 10 source told The Times.

“No official has ever been in a position like this before.”

Johnson is facing a slow trickle of MPs calling for him to resign, with this set to increase if the Tories have a poor showing at next month’s set of local elections

Conservative party chair Oliver Dowden yesterday said the PM “has plenty more fuel in the tank”.

“He’s got real energy and determination to continue to serve this country and deal with some of the big challenges we face, whether that’s levelling up or recovering from this global energy crisis and security crisis,” he said.

“The uncertainty that would be caused by a change of leader would be really damaging to this country.”