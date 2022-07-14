Government puts brakes on Online Safety Bill as parliamentary schedule squeezed

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The government have delayed the remaining stages of the Online Safety Bill after the turbulence at Number 10 has squeezed parliamentary calendars.

The bill had been in its final stages and was to be discussed in Parliament next week, but it will now be paused until the autumn.

A government source told the BBC that timetable pressures meant the bill is being rescheduled, causing outcry for some online safety campaigners.

Shadow culture minister Alex Davies-Jones said it was “an absolutely devastating blow and another example of the Tories prioritising their own ideals over people’s safety online”.

Sources told The Sun the blame lies with Labour for tabling no confidence motion, while some have suggested that it was a matter of priority for the Tories’ priorities, choosing to push forward with the NI Protocol legislation above the safety bill.

The bill is at report stage, meaning that MPs can discuss amendments. The bill was due to be cleared by the Commons by the end of July, and then move forward to the House of Lords.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has pushed forward with plans in recent months, and even posted a rap on TikTok to explain how it works.

The Online Safety Bill aims to prevent the spread of illegal content, and protect adults and children from legal but harmful content. There is also an emphasis on protecting children from harmful material they see online.

Under draft versions of the bill, Ofcom played a key role as regulator, holding Big Tech accountable.

Tory leader contender Kemi Badenoch said she welcomed the move, and plans to scrap the bill altogether if she is elected as new Prime Minister.

Oliver Wyman’s Co-Head of Public Sector Lisa Quest said that online safety needs to stay on the political agenda, regardless of the timing and changes in party leadership.

“In the current climate, it is vital they are taking the right steps to protect consumers online and to ensure sustained business model synergies with legislative evolution in the European Market”, she said.

Samaritans chief Julie Bentley urged the government to prioritise the bill moving forward.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “The Online Safety Bill will continue its journey through the House of Commons in the Autumn as a result of the parliamentary timetable.”