Government plans green gas levy as consumers face soaring bills

The government will reportedly announce plans for a levy on gas bills to help fund low carbon heating even as Brits face record energy bills.

In the next few weeks ministers are expected to unveil a carbon pricing scheme which will push up gas bills still higher the Times first reported. The government will announce the strategy, which commits the government to cutting the price of electricity, ahead of the COP26 UN climate summit which kicks off in Glasgow at the end of the month.

It comes as customers face soaring gas bills amid a worldwide shortage of natural gas which is pushing prices to record levels. The price of natural gas today stands at 213 pence per therm up by 460.5 per cent compared to a year prior.

Industry experts have warned that UK households could face average annual energy bills of above £2,000 for the first time this year.

Yesterday, the business minister Kwasi Kwarteng was put under pressure by industry leaders from the steel, ceramics, chemicals and paper sectors who called on the government to help struggling companies which are being affected by runaway energy prices.

UK Steel boss Gareth Stace, who met with Kwarteng, said the government had offered no immediate solutions to the crisis. “We can’t wait until Christmas and beyond. Or even a few weeks. We need action now, it needs to be swift, decisive action,” he said.

“At the moment, there’s an energy crisis,” Stace added. “If government does nothing, tomorrow there’ll be a steel crisis.”

With British industry and jobs under threat from soaring costs news of an additional gas levy will likely come as a blow to the business community.

