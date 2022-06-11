Government lambasted for ‘half-baked’ food strategy

The government’s plan was lambasted for being “flatter than a pancake.” (Photo/Pixabay)

The UK Government was lambasted for delivering a “half-baked” food strategy for England, with critics especially concerned about the apparent lack of a tax on sugar and salt.

The plan was initially announced by cabinet minister Michael Gove in 2019 to make sure food was “safe, healthy and affordable,” for all.

Gove appointed the co-founder of restaurant chain Leon Henry Dimbleby to head a review into England’s food system, which also aimed to build a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector.

In his 2021 report, Dimbleby called for a reformulation tax on sugar and salt, but his recommendations were apparently snubbed by ministers.

Leaked by the Guardian yesterday, the plan said “individual responsibility and choice” was important when it comes to eating healthily,” with the industry also playing a part.

The document was missing Dimbleby’s recommendations to impose a £3/kg tax on sugar and £6/tax on salt sold in processed foods, restaurants and catering businesses.

Labour shadow secretary for environment, food and rural affairs Jim McMahon said: “A food strategy is of vital importance, but the government has dithered, delayed and now failed to deliver.

“This is nothing more than a statement of vague intentions, not the concrete proposals to tackle the major issues facing our country. To call it a ‘food strategy’ is bordering on the preposterous.”

McMahon’s comments were echoed by Greenpeace UK, who accused ministers of “goading” farmers into producing more meat.

“The government’s food strategy isn’t just half-baked, it’s flatter than a pancake and missing most of the crucial ingredients needed to truly ensure our long-term food security,” said Greenpeace’s head of food and forests Louisa Casson.

“Instead of listening to the warnings from climate scientists on the urgent need to reduce meat production, ministers seem to be goading UK farmers into producing even more of it.”

The document was leaked ahead of its official publication on Monday.