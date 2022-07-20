Good day on Wall Street eases City’s inflation fears

A strong day on Wall Street yesterday helped City investors shake off scorching new inflation figures.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index bumped 0.48 per cent higher to 7,331.20 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, added 0.39 per cent to reach 19,358.28 points.

Traders seemingly were mute to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today revealing inflation hit 9.4 per cent last month, higher than analysts’ expectations of 9.3 per cent.

Fears of soaring living costs prompting consumers to cool spending and businesses to scale back production to offset higher costs has led experts to warn the UK is headed for a sharp slowdown.

That overshoot may mean the Bank of England will have to accelerate rate hikes. Governor Andrew Bailey hinted the central bank could raise rates 50 basis points at its next meeting on 4 August, something it has done since it was made independent in 1997.

“With price levels in the UK spiralling out of control and wages struggling to keep a pace, the biggest risk right now is that the Bank of England fails to act aggressively enough, and inflation becomes entrenched,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment, interactive investor, said.

However, a bright day on Wall Street, which saw the Dow Jones and other top indexes posted their biggest surge in a month, boosting market sentiment in the City.

GSK’s consumer pharmaceutical spin out and FTSE 100-listed Haleon finally squeezed gains after dropping sharply in its first few days of trading since it entered the index on Monday. It was up 3.44 per cent.