Gold prices ease from 10-day rebound as Fed signals more rate hikes

Gold prices slipped back from a four-month high last week – closing the curtain on a 10-day rebound which has seen the precious metal gain over $150 per ounce in value.

Prices peaked at $1,774 per ounce last Friday, recovering from a two-month low of $1,618 per ounce.

The precious metal has since retreated to $1,771 per ounce following comments from US central bank policymakers that more interest-rate hikes were on the way.

Federal Reserve (the Fed) Governor Christopher Waller argued the US economy had “a ways to go” before ending interest-rate hikes.

Nevertheless, prices have remained elevated amid growing expectations of a softer policy towards interest rates from the US central bank – with less dramatic hikes expected in the future.

With interest rates currently at 3.75-4 per cent, there is increased optimism interventions will peak next at 4.5-4.75 per cent next year, in line with Federal Reserve projections.

Gold typically enjoys a close relationship with the performance of the dollar, with the resurgent currency weighing down prices from the $2,039 per year peak following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The dollar’s strengthening over the summer months saw prices slide as low as $1,615 per ounce in late September, before the the more recent uptick in performance.

Despite a more optimistic sentiment towards gold, interests rates are unlikely to dip or even plateau in the short-term – with the Fed eager to tame rising consumer prices.

Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money argued the recent surge is unlikely to be sustained – with profit-taking likely as investors wait for the true value of the precious metal to emerge.

He did not expect the current rally to be sustained, even with a more encouraging stance from the Fed.

Forecasting the future, he said: “Taking all these factors into consideration, gold’s current price looks dangerously high and it would only take a slight shift in sentiment on where the Fed will go with its December rate move for the price to come quickly crashing back to $1,700 an ounce.”