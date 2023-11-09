Gogglebox nation: How many hours do Brits spend watching TV?

The average Brit spends over two hours in front of the TV

Brits spend over two hours watching television everyday and are sleeping more than they did during the pandemic, according to new figures.

The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the average British adult spends two hours and 17 minutes in front of the TV.

The time adults spend on entertainment and free time activities in total has been steadily declining since the pandemic, falling to three hours and 39 minutes a day in September this year compared to four hours and 17 minutes in September 2020.

The average adult spends nearly an hour every day on washing, dressing and self-care. Socialising meanwhile makes up just 32 minutes of the day.

However, sleepy Brits are spending more time in the land of nod than they did during the pandemic.

Sleeping and resting made up just over nine hours a day in 2023, up from eight hours and 47 minutes back in September 2020.

The figures also show that women do 54 minutes more of unpaid work – including childcare and housework – than men, with it making up over three and a half hour of the average day.

Although the gap remained higher, it was down from one hour and four minutes last year and over one hour and ten minutes the year before.