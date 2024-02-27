Global CEO trades in hot seat for boardroom in shake-up at media giant

Stephen Miron will step down from the CEO job at media giant Global in March of next year, moving upstairs to the chairman’s seat.

He will have been at the helm for 16 years, steering Global from an upstart to becoming the biggest commercial radio company in the UK as well as the largest out-of-home ads company in the UK – both areas in which it now leads Europe.

Global houses brands including Heart, Capital, LBC, Smooth, Radio X and Classic FM.

Miron’s move to the boardroom will see Lord Charles Allen, who joined Global in 2007 when it was founded, step down as Chair and become the firm’s senior non-exec.

Global’s founder and executive president Ashley Tabor-King OBE described Miron as “the most incredible leader.”

Tabor-King also paid tribute to Lord Allen.

“He was with me at the very start and helped take my dreams as a founder and make them reality, giving structure, experience and discipline to our strategies. As we reach this next milestone in Global’s life, I’m delighted to say that when Charles steps out of the Chairman role, he’ll remain with us as Senior Non-Executive Director on the main Global board,” he said.

Miron’s successor will be announced in due course, the firm said in a statement.

The firm’s most recent annual report revealed an operating profit of £75.4m on revenues of £806m. In the last quarter of 2023, some 26.6m people listened to Global’s radio brands.

Nick Ferrari’s breakfast show on LBC has an audience of 1.3m listeners a week alone.

“It’s been a joy to work with Ashley and Stephen to grow Global. We all have a shared vision, passion and commitment to make Global the very best it can be,” Lord Allen said today.

“It has been such a pleasure to be on the journey with Ashley and see his inspiration and tenacity turn his vision for Global into the reality it is today. Global is a unique company and a very special place to be.”

Lord Allen is chair of THG, which owns City A.M.