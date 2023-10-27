Gillmore Centre launches crypto dashboard to enhance monitoring of crypto assets

The Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology at Warwick Business School is to launch a new crypto dashboard aimed at revolutionising monitoring capabilities for various digital assets.

The dashboard, designed by leading academics at the centre, is open access for anyone to use and equipped with features such as market overviews of the overall crypto landscape and an AI investment analyst.

The AI capability helps users form a report by selecting the best Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrencies to build a strong portfolio, detailing the percentage of each asset at different risk/returns, as well as the expected performance under different scenarios.

“As the prominence of crypto advances, we are excited to launch our user-friendly platform catering to crypto enthusiasts as well as novices, enabling all to explore and deepen their understanding of crypto and its landscape,” said Ram Gopal, Director of the Gillmore Centre for Financial Technology at WBS.

“For example, within the advanced analytics feature we have the replication function, which allows users to construct a portfolio of crypto assets that replicate a chosen target. This, for example, can be used to figure out how to set up a portfolio that mimics the inflation.”

The dashboard will be launched today at the centre’s two-day DeFi and Digital Currencies Conference being held at WBS London at The Shard, which brings together leading researchers and scholars from all over the world, including the University of Oxford, Seoul National University, UC Berkleyand University of Chicago, to discuss innovative theoretical and empirical research on DeFi and digital currencies.

Sessions include liquidity on DEX and automated market makers (AMM), ‘digital money’, settlement and AMM design, CBDCs, yield farming and decentralised governance, with key speakers from the Bank of England and Bank of Canada appearing as part of the discussion on CBDCs.

Keynote speaker Zhiguo He, of the University of Chicago, will reveal the latest developments and research into China’s digital yuan as the People’s Republic of China continues to roll out the world’s first CBDC.

“Academics and research hubs play a significant role in developing cutting-edge innovation, and can help enhance the direction that the financial sector goes in, bettering services for all involved,” added Olga Klein, Assistant Professor of Finance at the Gillmore Centre.

“Having the opportunity to receive real-time feedback on research and products can drive further conversations and explorations, highlighting the importance of knowledge sharing at events such as these.

“The conference will continue to build the growing Gillmore Centre research community, stimulating debate and facilitating future research on emerging financial technologies, practices, and regulation.”

For further information on the event, including a live stream, visit: https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/soc/wbs/subjects/finance/gillmore/shardannualconference2023/