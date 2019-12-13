London election results: Who won where in the capital?

Boris Johnson has led the Conservative party to a thumping majority in the General Election, stealing scores of seats in traditional Labour heartlands.



But if Jeremy Corbyn was hoping to offset these losses in London, he was left disappointed – as there was little change in the capital’s 73 constituencies.

Overall, London remained predominantly red, while a win in Putney gave a small slice of consolation to Labour.

But hotly-contested Kensington was returned to the Tories, while the Lib Dems snatched Zac Goldsmith’s constituency of Richmond Park.

General Election 2019: London results (credit: Wikipedia)

The full London election results:

Barking: Margaret Hodge – Labour party

Battersea: Marsha de Cordova – Labour party

Beckenham: Bob Stewart – Conservative party

Bermondsey and Old Southwark: Neil Coyle – Labour party

Bethnal Green and Bow: Rushanara Ali – Labour party

Bexleyheath and Crayford: David Evennett – Conservative party

Brent Central: Dawn Butler – Labour party

Brent North: Barry Gardiner – Labour party

Brentford and Isleworth: Ruth Cadbury – Labour party

Bromley and Chislehurst: Bob Neill – Conservative party

Camberwell and Peckham: Harriet Harman – Labour party

Carshalton and Wallington: Elliot Colburn – Conservative party

Chelsea and Fulham: Greg Hands – Conservative party

Chingford and Woodford Green: Iain Duncan Smith – Conservative party

Chipping Barnet: Theresa Villiers – Conservative party

Cities of London and Westminster: Nickie Aiken – Conservative party

Croydon Central: Sarah Jones – Labour party

Croydon North: Steve Reed – Labour party

Croydon South: Chris Philp – Conservative party

Dagenham and Rainham: Jon Cruddas – Labour party

Dulwich and West Norwood: Helen Hayes – Labour party

Ealing Central and Acton: Rupa Huq – Labour party

Ealing North: James Murray – Labour party

Ealing, Southall: Virendra Sharma – Labour party

East Ham: Stephen Timms – Labour party

Edmonton: Kate Osamor – Labour party

Eltham: Clive Efford – Labour party

Enfield North: Feryal Clark – Labour party

Enfield, Southgate: Bambos Charalambous – Labour party

Erith and Thamesmead: Abena Oppong-Asare – Labour party

Feltham and Heston: Seema Malhotra – Labour party

Finchley and Golders Green: Mike Freer – Conservative party

Greenwich and Woolwich: Matthew Pennycook – Labour party

Hackney North and Stoke Newington: Diane Abbott – Labour party

Hackney South and Shoreditch: Meg Hillier – Labour party

Hammersmith: Andy Slaughter – Labour party

Hampstead and Kilburn: Tulip Siddiq – Labour party

Harrow East: Bob Blackman – Conservative party

Harrow West: Gareth Thomas – Labour party

Hayes and Harlington: John McDonnell – Labour party

Hendon: Matthew Offord – Conservative party

Holborn and St Pancras: Keir Starmer – Labour party

Hornchurch and Upminster: Julia Lopez – Conservative party

Hornsey and Wood Green: Catherine West – Labour party

Ilford North: Wes Streeting – Labour party

Ilford South: Sam Tarry – Labour party

Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn – Labour party

Islington South and Finsbury: Emily Thornberry – Labour party

Kensington: Felicity Buchan – Conservative party

Kingston and Surbiton: Ed Davey – Liberal Democrats

Lewisham East: Janet Daby – Labour party

Lewisham West and Penge: Ellie Reeves – Labour party

Lewisham, Deptford: Vicky Foxcroft – Labour party

Leyton and Wanstead: John Cryer – Labour party

Mitcham and Morden: Siobhain McDonagh – Labour party

Old Bexley and Sidcup: James Brokenshire – Conservative party

Orpington: Gareth Bacon – Conservative party

Poplar and Limehouse: Apsana Begum – Labour party

Putney: Fleur Anderson – Labour party

Richmond Park: Sarah Olney – Liberal Democrats

Romford: Andrew Richard Rosindell – Conservative party

Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner: David Simmonds – Conservative party

Streatham: Bell Ribeiro-Addy – Labour party

Sutton and Cheam: Paul Scully – Conservative party

Tooting: Rosena Allin-Khan – Labour party

Tottenham: David Lammy – Labour party

Twickenham: Munira Wilson – Liberal Democrats

Uxbridge and South Ruislip: Boris Johnson – Conservative party

Vauxhall: Florence Eshalomi – Labour party

Walthamstow: Stella Creasy – Labour party

West Ham: Lyn Brown – Labour party

Westminster North: Karen Buck – Labour party

Wimbledon: Stephen Hammond – Conservative party