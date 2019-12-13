London election results: Who won where in the capital?

Boris Johnson has led the Conservative party to a thumping majority in the General Election, stealing scores of seats in traditional Labour heartlands.
But if Jeremy Corbyn was hoping to offset these losses in London, he was left disappointed – as there was little change in the capital’s 73 constituencies.
Overall, London remained predominantly red, while a win in Putney gave a small slice of consolation to Labour.
But hotly-contested Kensington was returned to the Tories, while the Lib Dems snatched Zac Goldsmith’s constituency of Richmond Park.
Read more: General Election results: Top five takeaways
The full London election results:
Barking: Margaret Hodge – Labour party
Battersea: Marsha de Cordova – Labour party
Beckenham: Bob Stewart – Conservative party
Bermondsey and Old Southwark: Neil Coyle – Labour party
Bethnal Green and Bow: Rushanara Ali – Labour party
Bexleyheath and Crayford: David Evennett – Conservative party
Brent Central: Dawn Butler – Labour party
Brent North: Barry Gardiner – Labour party
Brentford and Isleworth: Ruth Cadbury – Labour party
Bromley and Chislehurst: Bob Neill – Conservative party
Camberwell and Peckham: Harriet Harman – Labour party
Carshalton and Wallington: Elliot Colburn – Conservative party
Chelsea and Fulham: Greg Hands – Conservative party
Chingford and Woodford Green: Iain Duncan Smith – Conservative party
Chipping Barnet: Theresa Villiers – Conservative party
Cities of London and Westminster: Nickie Aiken – Conservative party
Croydon Central: Sarah Jones – Labour party
Croydon North: Steve Reed – Labour party
Croydon South: Chris Philp – Conservative party
Dagenham and Rainham: Jon Cruddas – Labour party
Dulwich and West Norwood: Helen Hayes – Labour party
Ealing Central and Acton: Rupa Huq – Labour party
Ealing North: James Murray – Labour party
Ealing, Southall: Virendra Sharma – Labour party
East Ham: Stephen Timms – Labour party
Edmonton: Kate Osamor – Labour party
Eltham: Clive Efford – Labour party
Enfield North: Feryal Clark – Labour party
Enfield, Southgate: Bambos Charalambous – Labour party
Erith and Thamesmead: Abena Oppong-Asare – Labour party
Feltham and Heston: Seema Malhotra – Labour party
Finchley and Golders Green: Mike Freer – Conservative party
Greenwich and Woolwich: Matthew Pennycook – Labour party
Hackney North and Stoke Newington: Diane Abbott – Labour party
Hackney South and Shoreditch: Meg Hillier – Labour party
Hammersmith: Andy Slaughter – Labour party
Hampstead and Kilburn: Tulip Siddiq – Labour party
Harrow East: Bob Blackman – Conservative party
Harrow West: Gareth Thomas – Labour party
Hayes and Harlington: John McDonnell – Labour party
Hendon: Matthew Offord – Conservative party
Holborn and St Pancras: Keir Starmer – Labour party
Hornchurch and Upminster: Julia Lopez – Conservative party
Hornsey and Wood Green: Catherine West – Labour party
Ilford North: Wes Streeting – Labour party
Ilford South: Sam Tarry – Labour party
Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn – Labour party
Islington South and Finsbury: Emily Thornberry – Labour party
Kensington: Felicity Buchan – Conservative party
Kingston and Surbiton: Ed Davey – Liberal Democrats
Lewisham East: Janet Daby – Labour party
Lewisham West and Penge: Ellie Reeves – Labour party
Lewisham, Deptford: Vicky Foxcroft – Labour party
Leyton and Wanstead: John Cryer – Labour party
Mitcham and Morden: Siobhain McDonagh – Labour party
Old Bexley and Sidcup: James Brokenshire – Conservative party
Orpington: Gareth Bacon – Conservative party
Poplar and Limehouse: Apsana Begum – Labour party
Putney: Fleur Anderson – Labour party
Richmond Park: Sarah Olney – Liberal Democrats
Romford: Andrew Richard Rosindell – Conservative party
Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner: David Simmonds – Conservative party
Streatham: Bell Ribeiro-Addy – Labour party
Sutton and Cheam: Paul Scully – Conservative party
Tooting: Rosena Allin-Khan – Labour party
Tottenham: David Lammy – Labour party
Twickenham: Munira Wilson – Liberal Democrats
Uxbridge and South Ruislip: Boris Johnson – Conservative party
Vauxhall: Florence Eshalomi – Labour party
Walthamstow: Stella Creasy – Labour party
West Ham: Lyn Brown – Labour party
Westminster North: Karen Buck – Labour party
Wimbledon: Stephen Hammond – Conservative party