Gareth Bale retires from club and international football

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from international and club football. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Welsh footballer Gareth Bale has retired from the international and club game after a career which saw him reach over 100 caps for The Dragons.

Bale’s last appearance was in Wales’ first World Cup campaign in 64 years – where the side crashed out in the group stages in Qatar.

Bale scored 41 goals in his 111 Wales appearances and netted 141 times in 394 club appearances.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” he said in a statement.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life.

“The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.

“So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure…”

The 33-year-old began his career at Southampton before moving to Tottenham Hotspur. After six years in north London he signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Cardiff-born winger returned to Spurs on loan in 2020 before moving to Los Angeles FC last year.

On his international career, Bale added: “I shared a dressing room with boys that became brothers, and backroom staff that became family, I played for the most incredible managers, and felt the undying support and love from the most dedicated fans in the world.

“So for now I am stepping back, but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins. After all, the dragon on my shirt is all I need.”

He retires from football with five Champions League titles, three LaLiga winners medals, three Fifa Club World Cup titles, three Super Cups and a number of other domestic trophies.

In 2022 the Welshman was an MBE.