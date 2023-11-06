Game of Thrones stars reunite with amazing chemistry in this new film

Game of Thrones stars Fairley and Glover have brilliant chemistry in Nobody Has to Know

Game of Thrones actor Michelle Fairley stars in this considered romantic drama, playing a lonely real estate agent on a small Scottish island. She’s asked to care for Phillipe (Bouli Lanners), one of her father’s farm hands who has lost his memory after a stroke.

One day, she blurts out that they used to be lovers. As the title suggests, that’s not entirely true, but as their bond builds, so does the threat of discovery. Slow and steady, this story of deceptive romance builds to a devastating payoff. The stillness of the storytelling reflects what is happening in the characters’ lives, as Millie sees a window to break free of the quiet desperation of small island living.

Both Fairley and Lanners have remarkable chemistry, with the latter portraying Phillipe as curious rather than distraught. In everything from his tattoos to this supposed affair, he is trying to piece together who he was. Screen legend Julian Glover, Fairley’s former Game of Thrones co-star, is impressive as Millie’s strict religious father. The quiet nature of Nobody Needs To Know may frustrate some, but if you like a bit of windswept yearning then it’s an hour and a half well spent.

