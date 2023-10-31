Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Future-proof your business with full-fibre broadband

The UK’s communications infrastructure is undergoing a radical upheaval driven by emerging Alt-Nets reshaping the future of fibre.

Community Fibre, London’s largest 100% full-fibre broadband provider has doubled its network roll-out target in London and will pass 2.2 million businesses and homes by the end of 2024. Using the most reliable broadband technology, its 100% full-fibre network is sustainable and energy efficient, up and running 99.9% of the time with no peak-time slowdowns, future-proofing businesses for years to come

Named Best Business ISP (2022 ISPA Awards), it offers symmetrical upload and download broadband speeds from 150 Mbps to 10 Gbps[MA5][MP6] , catering for the business broadband needs ranging from nationally recognisable brands and organisations to independently owned coffee shops. It’s therefore no surprise it commands an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating from over 33,000 reviews Take the first steps to future proofing your business today. Get in touch on 0808 196 6056 (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm) or visit communityfibre.co.uk/business to find out more.

