Pub group Fuller’s hails ‘seven day a week City of London’ as it readies for bumper Christmas

Fuller’s

Fuller’s half-year results pour in strong, with the London-listed company once again partly attributing its success to a growing City with workers returning to the office.

Revenue was up 12 per cent for the pub chain’s first half of the year, with like-for-like sales up 12.7 per cent.

Chief executive Simon Emeny said: “While there are still a number of macro-economic elements to navigate, certain external factors are moving in our favour with office workers continuing to return to their desks and the City becoming a seven-day operation with increased leisure spend at the weekend.

Fuller’s is “primed for a strong Christmas”, Emeny said, as its bookings are already soaring 11 per cent ahead of what they were last year.

He added: “Fuller’s has a long-term vision, strong values and a clear strategy – all underpinned by our predominately freehold estate of iconic pubs in fantastic locations.

“While there is still a challenging economic environment to navigate, we have had a strong first half and with exciting plans in the pipeline, we are looking forward to the second half of the year with confidence.”

In July, Fuller’s said that an increase in workers commuting into the office, plus a boost in tourism, helped hike sales during the previous period.

However, despite companies clamping down on remote working trends, with workers largely heading into work three days out of the week, transport strikes still pose a threat.

Emeny said while he looks towards a successful Christmas, even if “we cannot rule out further tube or train strikes”.