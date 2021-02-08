FTSE opens higher as vaccine rollouts stimulate optimism

London’s main market rose by 0.3 per cent this morning, bringing a three-day losing streak to an end.

The increase reflects the growing hopes of a global economic recovery from the pandemic and renewed optimism over US stimulus plans.

The FTSE 250 was up a similar 0.1 per cent, gaining for a sixth straight day.

Cautious optimism

The underlying headlines were grabbed by the AstraZeneca jab’s seeming inability to protect against the South African variant of Covid-19.

This news was given a positive spin, however, with the Anglo-Swedish drug giant seeking to develop a booster by autumn.

JD steals the show

The morning’s biggest winner was JD Sports, which was up 7.36 per cent, followed by hotel giant Whitbread, up 5.13 per cent.

Barratt Developments and Barclays also performed strongly, up 3.94 per cent and 3.41 per cent respectively.

BT Group was the morning’s worst performer, down by 5.77 per cent, closely followed by Unilever’s 5.74 per cent drop.

Asia

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets rose, buoyed by the growing pace of vaccine rollouts and falling rates of coronavirus infection.

The Asian mood was upbeat as all major indexes clocked gains as shares hovered near record highs.

