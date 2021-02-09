FTSE 100 slips as lockdowns damage consumer spending

London’s FTSE 100 fell by 0.2 per cent on Tuesday, bringing to an end a strong start to the week.

Data suggests the drop reflects damage inflicted by lockdowns on consumer spending in January as a stronger pound outweighed a set of upbeat earnings.

The FTSE 250 was up 0.1 per cent, gaining for a sixth straight day.

The pound jumped to a near 34-month high as the dollar languished near its lowest in seven days.

Vaccines

This week’s underlying headlines have been grabbed by the AstraZeneca jab’s seeming inability to protect against the South African variant of Covid-19.

The drug giant has vowed to develop boosters by autumn, however, retaining some cautious optimism in the UK’s near-term economic future.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was Standard Chartered, which was up 2.8 per cent, followed by oil and gas giant Shell, up 1.49 per cent.

JD Sports and HSBC also rose 0.78 per cent and 0.72 per cent respectively.

Ocado was the morning’s worst performer, down by 3.82 per cent, closely followed by mining company Fresnillo’s 3.27 per cent drop.

Asia

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets rose to a record-setting day on Wall Street, as all major indexes clocked gains.

Oil hit 13-month highs, buoyed by rising optimism about a return in fuel demand.

