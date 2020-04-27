FTSE 100 opens higher as countries prepare to relax lockdown measures

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning as traders reacted to positive signs that countries were preparing to ease coronavirus lockdown measures

The blue-chip index was up roughly 1.4 per cent at 5,828 shortly after markets opened.

The upbeat start followed similar gains in Asia today, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.91 per cent and the SSE Composite was up 0.29 per cent.

The Nikkei was up 2.91 per cent, spurred on by a new bond-buying stimulus package unveiled by Japan’s central bank.

It came as some countries when Covid-19 cases have been falling began to ease lockdown restrictions in an effort to limit damage to the economy.

Italy this morning announced it will begin a phased end to the lockdown from 4 May after reporting its lowest daily death toll since March.

New Zealand is also set to lift its most stringent restrictions from midnight. Germany began its exit strategy last week, and has now made it mandatory to wear face masks outside.

It comes as Boris Johnson returns to work after recovering from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister is back in Downing Street a month after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and spent three nights in intensive care.

He is now facing pressure to outline the UK’s coronavirus lockdown exit strategy amid concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic.