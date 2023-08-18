FTSE 100 live: London opens slow as retail sales dip and China concerns weigh UK down

FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 started Friday sluggish as UK retail sales fell almost double the amount expected.

London’s premier blue-chip index dipped as much as 0.8 per cent in early trading, slouching at 7,254.68 by 09.00.

In July, UK retail sales fell 1.2 per cent test as figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show Brits reined in on food and clothes spending.

The slump follows a small rise of 0.6 in June, one of the hottest months on record.

“The Great British washout dealt a huge blow to retailers as would be shoppers shunned soggy high streets,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“Unseasonably wet and cold weather meant there was no need for new summer togs as people instead ferreted out winter jackets if they were brave enough to leave the house at all,” Hewson added.

Speaking of not leaving the house, grocery deliverer Ocado led the pack of risers this morning, up 1.7 per cent.

Also up was defence giant BAE Systems, around 0.4 per cent, following the announcement of its $5.6bn Ball Aerospace acquisition yesterday.

“BAE has seen £1.5bn wiped off its valuation, with little respite from that pressure in early trading, as investors mull its decision to buy Ball Aerospace,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“While it’s widely acknowledged the foray into space tech is an exciting one, there are lingering questions about the price being paid, with the multiples looking expensive,” she explained.

RS Group and Antofagasta were the biggest losers for the droopy FTSE 100 this morning, falling around four and three per cent respectively.

On the international front, China’s real estate giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “China-exposed stocks on the FTSE 100 like Prudential and the miners are taking heat on Friday morning, helping to put the index on course for yet another down day.

“The FTSE is currently demonstrating all the pep and get up and go of a teenager at 8am on a school day.”

The FTSE 250 fell similarly to its bigger brother, also down about 0.8 per cent, thanks to fallers like the Bank of Georgia Group, HG Capital Trust and Wood Group, all dropping over three per cent.

UK Commercial Property REIT helped lift the UK’s more domestic index, up nearly two per cent.