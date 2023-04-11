FTSE 100 live: Glencore and Rio Tinto power London index upwards despite IMF downbeat projections

London’s FTSE 100 kicked off a shortened trading week in robust fashion today, lifted by miners scaling higher despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning the global economy is on course to suffer a sharp slowdown over the coming decade.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.71 per cent to 7,796.37 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed over one per cent to 18,797.03 points.

Commodity giants lined the top of the FTSE 100’s summit, with Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all up more than 2.3 per cent.

The gains came despite the Washington based lender of last resort, the IMF, set to project today in new forecasts that worldwide output is on track to trim to its weakest rate in 30 years.

A drop in economic activity would likely cool spending, weighing on demand for goods produced by London listed miners.

IMF officials yesterday also said they reckon the era of rock bottom interest rates will return in the near future to stimulate global GDP.

Analysts attributed the FTSE 100’s rise to a batch of stronger than expected UK economic data signalling households and businesses are in a much better shape than first feared just a few months ago.

“The FTSE 100 added to previous gains and now stands ahead by 4.5 per cent in the year to date, with a mixture of a move to a risk-on approach and strong UK retail sales data adding to the immediate optimism,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said.

“Retailers attracted some buying interest, as did the beleaguered housebuilders propelled by upgrades to Barratt Developments and Persimmon,” he added.

Traders are gearing up for a pretty busy week of flagship economic announcements.

The IMF will set out new projections for global GDP later today, while US inflation numbers out tomorrow are anticipated to show the rate of price increases slowed again in the world’s largest economy.

New GDP estimates for February for the UK released tomorrow are expected to show the economy squeezed out 0.1 per cent growth.