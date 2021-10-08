FTSE 100 lifted slightly by travel stocks

The FTSE 100 inched 0.3 per cent higher this morning, as travel stocks lifted the index after a hoard of destinations were taken off the red list.

British-Airways owner ICAG, Whitbread and Ryanair gained between 0.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

Though the FTSE 250 slipped 0.12 per cent dragged by fellow travel heavyweight TUI, which dropped 12.5 per cent just days after it announced it would raise €1.1bn by selling new stock.

Alongside Curry’s and the Weir group, student accommodation group Unite weighed on the index as it said restrictions around international travel as a result of the pandemic have impacted its occupancy levels in some of its cities in its trading update today.

It comes as the pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2 per cent, with tech stocks down 0.9 per cent.

More to follow.