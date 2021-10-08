Eurowag's London debut expected to tip valuation over £1bn

Trucking services and payments platform Eurowag’s London debut today is expected to tip its valuation over the £1bn mark.

The Czech firm, which announced its intention to float in late September, set a price of 150p per ordinary share. The listing is set to rally around £170 to help support the firm’s growth strategy.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley acted as joint sponsors, joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners on the float.

“Today is an exciting milestone for Eurowag. As a listed company we will be better able to capture the significant opportunity that lies ahead for Eurowag to accelerate our growth plans and build on our position as one of the leading and fastest growing pan-European integrated payments & mobility platforms focused on the commercial road transportation industry,” CEO and founder Martin Vohanka said.

“We have been encouraged by the support that we have received from global institutional investors, who understand our vision for every independent commercial road transport company to have access to all the benefits of digitisation at scale – the need for which is more apparent now than ever.”

The Prague-based company, which will trade under the name Wag Payment Solutions, had initially intended to float yesterday.