FTSE 100 falls after US oil price turns negative for first time



The FTSE 100 has fallen at the open after US oil prices turned negative for the first time yesterday evening as the coronavirus-driven global recession causes demand to evaporate and buyers to run out of room to store the surplus oil.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was down 1.3 per cent in morning trading at 5,736 points. It climbed roughly half a per cent yesterday.

European stocks also fell. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 dropped 1.7 per cent while Germany’s Dax fell 2.1 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was also down 2.1 per cent.

Futures for WTI oil (the US benchmark) for May delivery were up roughly $35 at minus $0.70 a barrel this morning. However, the May contract expires today and most of the market has switched to the June contract, which was trading at roughly $18.94 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, slumped 14.4 per cent to $21.90 this morning. This weighed on the FTSE 100’s energy stocks. Shell shares were down 4.1 per cent to 1,289.1p while BP had fallen 3.3 per cent to 292.3p.

The UK’s FTSE 250 index of smaller companies was down 1.6 per cent. Oil services firm Petrofac had fallen 6.6 per cent to 156.5p.

The unprecedented spectacle of oil prices turning negative has shaken investors and underlined just how big the hit to demand caused by coronavirus containment measures is.

Oil prices fell to just above minus $40, meaning producers were paying people to take the oil off their hands rather than incur the cost of stopping production and finding storage of their own.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank called it “one of the more remarkable moments in financial history”.

Reid added: “The fact that June is currently still trading at [roughly should not be seen as a guarantee that this sort of price action could not happen again upon June’s expiry if demand hasn’t increased over the next two months.”

US stocks hit hard by oil price crash

US markets reacted badly yesterday evening. The S&P 500 closed 1.8 per cent lower and the Dow Jones tumbled 2.4 per cent.

David Madden, market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets, said: “It was no surprise that stocks such as Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum all ended the session in the red.”

Yet he said that the “negative move on Wall Street last night must be put into context against the impressive gains that were posted last week”.

Overnight in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped two per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.9 per cent. China’s Shanghai composite slipped 0.9 per cent.

New Trump travel ban spooks FTSE 100

Investors are also concerned about the move by President Donald Trump last night to temporarily halt immigration to the US as part of his response to coronavirus.

Although the legal details have yet to emerge, Trump tweeted yesterday: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

Safe-haven assets such as Germany Bunds and the dollar were slightly higher this morning. The yield on the 10-year German Bund slipped two basis points (0.02 percentage points) to minus 0.47 per cent.

The dollar was 0.2 per cent higher on an index that tracks it against other currencies.