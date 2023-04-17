Fruitlab lists on Uniswap with ‘engage and earn’ model

Uniswap has today listed blockchain gaming platform Fruitlab Media’s native ‘PIP’ token.

As well as the listing on the Uniswap v3 decentralised exchange, the London-based company has also announced it will move away from a ‘play-to-earn’ model to a new ‘engage and earn’ system.

The move will reward users equally for levels of engagement from the very first use without the need to wait to be rewarded for gaming.

Matthias Homan, Chief Operating Officer at Fruitlab Media, said it was a proud moment to see PIP on decentralised exchanges.

“The world is starting to wake up to how beneficial blockchain technology will be to society, and Fruitlab is truly moving the needle for the gaming community,” the COO said.

“Further, the Engage + Earn model endorses our ethos of rewarding everyone who uses the Fruitlab online gaming community platform. No upfront payments or need to build a huge personal following, just rewards for doing what you love.

“This isn’t just about creators, but everyone in the ecosystem, developers, players, viewers, you name it. Being based on a blockchain we can utilise data to enhance the entire experience and create the next generation gaming platform, all housed on a low carbon, sustainable community-run technology, Ethereum.

“The beauty of the platform is that we have not created a token that is purely speculative. We are building an ecosystem of trust and traceability, not hype and intangibility. When users Engage + Earn they become part of the ecosystem, part owners – like a technological co-op.”