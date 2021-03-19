Freshfields to let staff work from home half of the time post-Covid

Freshfields will allow staff to work from home for up to 50 per cent of the time when coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The magic circle law firm has told staff they can work from home for half of the time, providing that any arrangements take account of client and business commitments.

Freshfields said the new way of working will apply when restrictions on office-based working are lifted, however the approach is still in its “interim” stage, and could still change if team and client references “evolve” as offices open.

Claire Wallis, London office managing partner at Freshfields, said: “Our guidance follows feedback from colleagues who signalled a clear preference for more flexibility but also recognises the importance of in-person interaction to our culture, personal development and client engagement.”

Freshfields’ decision follows a similar move made by rival Linklaters last summer.

Linklaters will continue to allow employees around the world to work from home for up to 50 per cent of the time, so long as it is communicated in advance and “operational roles are fulfilled”.

At the time Andrea Arosio, managing partner of Linklaters in Italy and member of Linklaters’ Global People Committee, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and our enforced remote working experiment has given us an opportunity to take stock and revisit how we approach agile and remote working.

“Our recent experience has demonstrated that, whilst we are a people-focussed business and collaboration is key, remote working has worked remarkably well and we can deliver high quality work whilst working remotely.”