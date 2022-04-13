Fortress and TDR Capital among potential future bidders for £600m holiday chain Butlins

Seaside resort chain Butlins could be subject to a fierce bidding war with Sky News reporting that some big names in leisure are mulling takeover bids.

According to the news organisation, suitors looking at snapping up Butlins include Fortress Investment Group, the owner of Punch Taverns.

Another high-profile bid could be launched by TDR Capital, one of the key shareholders in Asda.

It was also reported that the business had received bids from elsewhere, with City sources telling Sky News another offer may have been made from KSL Capital Partners.

The holiday park operator is being sold by Bourne Leisure, which also trades under the Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels brands.