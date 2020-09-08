Fortnum & Mason chief executive steps down after eight years

Fortnum & Mason has launched a search for a new chief executive after the luxury department store’s boss Ewan Venters announced he will step down next year.

Venters, who has been chief executive of the Piccadilly retailer since 2012, will leave the firm in the New Year to take up the top job at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Fortnum’s chairman Kate Hobhouse said Venters has been a “highly successful leader”, saying he had delivered consistent profit growth, driven innovation and extended the brand’s footprint.

The recruitment process for a new chief executive is already underway, Fortnum & Mason said this afternoon.

“Ewan had a vision to make our brand more relevant to more people more often, and he has certainly fulfilled that,” Hobhouse said.



“He leaves behind a business that is positioned to overcome the current difficulties of the retail sector and achieve even more success, and deserves great credit for this. I wish him all the very best in his new role.”

Venters said Fortnum & Mason which was established 313 years ago, is in an “excellent shape to navigate the uncertainty caused by the pandemic”.

He said: “It is a tremendous wrench to leave Fortnum’s, which is truly one of the world’s great brands.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time here, loved working with Kate, and I have had magnificent support from my team of executives, who I know will go on to achieve more success.

“It is, however, time for a new challenge and I have no doubt that Fortnum’s, which has overcome all manner of difficulties in its 313-year history, is in excellent shape to navigate the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and is well positioned for future growth.