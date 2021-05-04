Former MP Luciana Berger joins Cazoo's ESG board

Online used-car retailer Cazoo has appointed former MP Luciana Berger to its board, once its $7bn merger with AJAX has been completed.

Joining as a non-executive director, Berger’s political career last saw her as the Liberal Democrat shadow spokesperson for health, social care and wellbeing in 2019.

Currently managing director of advocacy and public affairs at Edelman UK, the former MP will become the chair of the environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) committee at the car retailer.

“Luciana’s extensive experience across corporate social responsibility, environmental policy and mental health issues will be invaluable as we continue to grow our team and business in a sustainable way over the coming years,” founder and CEO of Cazoo, Alex Chesterman OBE, said.

Once serving as an MP in Liverpool Wavertree for almost a decade, Berger was also the shadow minister for energy and climate change, shadow minister for public health and shadow cabinet member for mental health between 2010 and 2016.

Berger will take up her role on the Cazoo board once Cazoo’s £5bn Spac deal has been completed in the third quarter of this year, allowing it to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Cazoo is already one of the UK’s great success stories, making life easier for thousands of customers in ways which are ethical, transparent and environmentally sustainable,” Berger said.

