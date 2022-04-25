Former aide to Cameron fights to keep co-working firm afloat with emergency cash

Second Home has work spaces in London, Lisbon and Los Angeles

One of David Cameron’s former aides is fighting to keep his shared office firm Second Home afloat as he rushes to secure £6m of emergency funding from investors.

Rohan Silva, who founded Second Home in 2014, has told investors that the firm needs the emergency cash in the next few days if it is to remain solvent, Sky News’ Mark Kleinman first reported.

Silva has bagged backing from a number of big name investors for Second Home in the past including the state-backed Future Fund, set up by chancellor Rishi Sunak. A collapse of the shared office firm could now place millions of pounds of tax payer cash in jeopardy.

Silva is understood to have lined up a number of potential different emergency options for shareholders in the past few days, including selling up to the family office of billionaire Riaz Valani, an early backer of Juul.

Another route Silva has presented to his investors involves Ex-Treasury minister and Goldman Sachs Economist Lord O’Neill stumping up a segment of a £6m bridge funding round, Sky News reported.

Second Home, which has sites in London, Lisbon, Los Angeles, is loss-making but Silva is understood to have told investors some of its sites are profitable on a standalone basis.

Silva has reportedly insisted to investors that the firm’s performance in the past 12 months has underlined its post-pandemic prospects.