First drink in 793: Britain’s oldest pub shuts down after 1,229 years

A pub that is believed to be the first and oldest in Britain is closing down after 1,229 years in operation.

The St Albans-based tavern, which poured its first drink in 793, has run into financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

The owner of The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks said in a message on Facebook that its financial problems spiralled out of control when the pandemic hit England.

Cristo wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that today, after a sustained period of extremely challenging trading conditions, YOFC Ltd has gone into administration.”

“Along with my team, I have tried everything to keep the pub going. However, the past two years have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry, and have defeated all of us who have been trying our hardest to ensure this multi-award-winning pub could continue trading into the future.”

“It goes without saying I am heartbroken: this pub has been so much more than just a business to me.” Cristo, The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

He added: “Before the pandemic hit, the escalating business rates and taxations we were managing meant trading conditions were extremely tough, but we were able to survive and were following an exciting five-year plan and were hopeful for the future.”

“However the Covid-19 pandemic was devastating and our already tight profit margins gave us no safety net. This resulted in us being unable to meet our financial obligations as they were due, creating periods of great uncertainty and stress for all who worked for, and with, the pub.”

Cristo wrote that “it goes without saying I am heartbroken: this pub has been so much more than just a business to me, and I feel honoured to have played even a small part in its history.”

“I am even more heartbroken for my incredible team and the wider Fighting Cocks family.

On Facebook, Jane Hogan wrote: “This was a painting (above) in my nanna’s autograph book; painted in 1928. I did come to St Albans in early summer 2020 but of course given the pandemic, you couldn’t open.”

The business has been put up for sale.