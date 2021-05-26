Final stop: Go-Ahead CEO David Brown to leave after ten years in charge

Transport group Go-Ahead today announced that CEO David Brown will leave after leading the company for more than ten years.

Brown, who will depart at the end of this year, has spent nearly 40 years working in the transport industry.

He worked as CEO of London Buses for Go-Ahead and managing director at Transport for London before taking up his current role in 2011.

Following the announcement, shares in Go-Ahead dropped four per cent as markets opened.

David Brown said that it has been a “privilege” to lead Go-Ahead and its 30,000 colleagues to deliver more than a billion annual customer journeys pre-pandemic.

“I look forward to helping those passengers return to public transport in the next few months, which will be vital as we rebuild the UK economy and work towards ambitious climate change targets.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my many years providing vital transport services to customers, communities and stakeholders, and I look forward to the next stage in my career.”

Clare Hollingsworth, chairman of Go-Ahead, thanked Brown for his “strong and inspirational leadership” over the last ten years.

“He has championed innovation and growth in the UK, led our overseas expansion and successfully steered us through the pandemic.

“David will continue to provide strong leadership to the group to enable a smooth handover.”

The board said a process to appoint a successor is underway and a further announcement will be made in due course.

