Ferry service Thames Clippers to restart on 15 June

River bus service Thames Clippers will return to service from 15 June as lockdown measures continue to ease and more commuters return to work.

The company, which runs ferry journeys to 23 piers across London, will operate a bespoke timetable when it restarts services next week.

Thames Clippers has made a number of changes to its services in line with the government’s social distancing rules.

These include making all journeys fully contactless, supplying PPE for all staff, and blocking off seats and providing floor markings to ensure distancing.

It will also double capacity for bikes on the majority of its services, with its biggest vessels able to take 20 bikes.

In line with the government’s announcement last week, all passengers will have to use face masks if they wish to use the service.

Thames Clippers said that its onboard bars will be open initially for takeaway orders, with new safety measures in place to protect staff and customers, including a clear glass screen at the till.

Chief executive Sean Collins said: “It is key that we can support London and its commuters with the ease of lockdown and return to work, by providing travel in a safe and comfortable way.

“My entire team has worked incredibly hard to deploy new safety measures and to ensure our passengers have a contact-free and enjoyable commuting experience.

“The unique travel experience with Thames Clippers naturally provides good personal spacing and in addition we have reduced our passenger capacity to ensure even greater social distancing”.

Thames Clippers carried 4.3m passengers in 2019.