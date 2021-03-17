Female representation in finance improves despite pandemic

Five years since the launch of a review into female representation in finance, the vast majority of firms have reached or are on track to meet their targets according to new research.

The Treasury launched its Women in Finance Charter after a review led by Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia in 2016 which called on firms to track various data points, including the gender split of the firm, board and each business unit.

Half a decade later more than a third – 35 per cent – of the 209 Charter signatories who signed the Charter before September 2019 have met their targets while 36 per cent are on track to meet them, according to research by think tank New Financial.

However the pandemic proved to be a big test for finance firms particularly given a group of 81 signatories were due to hit their targets by the end of 2020. Just 37 met the targets for representation in senior management, according to the fourth annual review into the Charter.

But of the 44 that missed the deadline, 35 came within five percentage points or 10 female appointments of hitting their target, laying the blame with recruitment to promotion freezes.

“Diversity must continue to shift from a side-of-desk activity to be treated just as any other strategic objective for the business,” Yasmine Chinwala OBE, author of the report said.

“A negative knock-on effect [from the pandemic] on female representation is not inevitable. This review shows examples of signatories seeking to understand and mitigate the impacts of Covid on its workforce, particularly women,” she added.

Two thirds of signatories are looking to quantify and qualify the impact of the pandemic on women in the workforce, which include surveys, support via network groups and a focus on wellbeing.

“Even amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, British firms continue to recognise and prioritise the need to improve gender balance,” Gadhia said.