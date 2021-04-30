EY hands £1,100 pandemic ‘thank you’ bonus to non-partners

EY will hand out payments of around £1,100 to non-partners next month as a thank you for the work carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 17,000 UK staff will receive the one-off payment, which is in addition to EY’s normal salary review and bonus that take place in October.

EY is the second of the Big Four accounting firms to pay staff an additional bonus for their work during the pandemic.

In late March rival Deloitte announced ‘thank you’ bonuses of between £500 and £2,000 for all firm employees, the amount determined by the employees pay grade.

EY UK chair Hywel Ball said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on people, communities and businesses in the UK, changing the way we work and live, and taking a vast emotional toll on individual and families.

“It is against this backdrop that I am very proud of our people across the UK. They have worked incredibly hard to support our clients and stakeholders during very challenging circumstances. The payment we have announced today is a way for the EY partners to express our gratitude for their resilience and exceptional commitment.”

In the financial year ending 3 July 2020 the Big Four firm’s fee income grew to £2.6bn, increasing slightly from £2.5bn in the previous year.