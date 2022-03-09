Explainer-in-brief: Bringing eastern Europe into the EU fold

French president Emmanuel Macron has been campaigning for a long time for an easier access to the bloc for new potential member states. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke – Pool/Getty Images)

The European Union has decided to formally assess Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova’s bid to join the bloc. The move is mainly symbolic, but it does signal a shift from the EU’s previous tough position on admission.

France has suggested that Ukraine could receive a special type of membership. which could take less time to approve. French President Emmanuel Macron has long called for an easier process of integration for new nations, but opposition to a “two-tier” EU is likely to be strong.

Becoming a member state might require a decade, as countries need to adopt common EU laws and standards. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has admitted “there is still a long path ahead”. But she added that “people that stand up so bravely for our European values belong in our European family”.

This move signals cohesiveness and unity in the bloc’s response to Putin’s invasion. The Russian President will not be pleased.