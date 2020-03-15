Exclusive: Sadiq Khan to hold emergency economic summit

City A.M. understands that London mayor Sadiq Khan has convened an emergency meeting of business leaders, being held tomorrow, to listen to the concerns of the capital’s firms.

“The moves in the Budget were welcome but there’s an understanding that some of them won’t go far enough for businesses in the capital,” a source close to the mayor said this evening.

“The meeting will be a prelude to asking the government for support where it’s needed.”



Downey, whose properties include Dinerama, called for landlords to be supported to provide rent breaks.



Hospitality in the capital is expected to feel a double whammy from the virus impacts, with both tourist numbers falling due to unprecedented restrictions on travel as well as a large increase in the number of people working from home.

