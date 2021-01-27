Ex-Barclays GC takes bank to court

Judith Shepherd, a former general counsel at Barclays Capital, has filed a claim against her ex-employer in the High Court.

Fox Williams, acting on behalf of Shepherd, lodged a claim in the Commercial Court on 22 January against Barclays PLC, Barclays Bank and Barclays Execution Services, The Lawyer reported.

Read more: Barclays boss Jes Staley: working from home ‘not sustainable’ as collaboration and culture take a hit

Law firm Simmons & Simmons has been instructed as the bank’s defending solicitors.

Shepherd worked for nine years at Barclays, which culminated in her being named GC of Barclays’ investment banking division. She left in 2015.

Read more: Barclays chair quits in boardroom shakeup

The Lawyer reported the claim surrounds a long-running matter over capital raising arrangements in Qatar.

City A.M. could not reach Barclays or Fox Williams for comment.