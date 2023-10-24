Everything Points towards Devil in mud at Doncaster

David Menuisier won his fourth career Group One at Saint-Cloud last Sunday

AFTER the mud bath last weekend on Champions Day from Ascot it looks like there’s more in store for the final Group One of the Flat season, the Kameko Futurity Stakes (2.45pm) from Doncaster.

The racecourse are already reporting that ground conditions are heavy on Town Moor, with areas of standing water.

With more rain forecast the going is highly unlikely to improve before Saturday, which is a shame for one of the final spectacles of what has been a fascinating Flat season.

On paper it looks a match between Ballydoyle’s Diego Velazquez and Godolphin’s Ancient Wisdom, and of the two I’d probably just side with the latter, with the son of Dubawi having won so well on soft ground in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last time.

Charlie Appleby’s runner is also a slightly bigger price than his unbeaten rival and could well give his trainer a first win in the race, while it would be a first since 2007 in this contest for the boys in blue.

However, this is a race that can throw up a few funny results – Marcel won at 33/1 and Mac Swiney at 12/1 in recent times – largely due to the ground often being testing at this time of year, so taking a short price about anything is definitely a risky proposition.

I’m certainly not willing to chance either Ancient Times or Diego Velazquez on ground that will be by far the heaviest they’ve ever encountered and with that in mind I’m willing to take a chance on something each way at bigger prices.

Should he take his chance, David Menuisier’s DEVIL’S POINT looks an interesting candidate given his previous form on testing ground.

While he was slightly disappointing last time out in France, he wasn’t beaten by either the trip or the soft ground conditions as he was still staying on late.

Previously, he had finished a close-up third over seven furlongs in the Solario Stakes at Sandown last month, where I was taken by the way he kept on strongly all the way to the line.

He clearly doesn’t do anything quickly, and if this becomes a slog, then this son of New Bay looks the type that will relish it, so the 33/1 on offer in places looks worth taking.

The Menuisier yard come here in excellent form too, having landed a fourth career Group One at Saint-Cloud last Sunday.

The big five-furlong handicap (3.20pm) on the card presents the sprint handicappers with a chance to grab a final valuable prize this season.

Korker, who sluiced through the mud in impressive style when winning at Windsor on Monday, would be hard to beat if turning up here under a penalty.

However, the one I like at much bigger odds is ABDUCTION,who is sure to act on the ground and stays further than this having won at trips of up to seven furlongs.

He finished well over six furlongs last time out at Ayr, when placing second on heavy ground, and looks to be capable of running well again.

Conditions could be attritional come the time of this race and that could well slow the others down, and Abduction’s ability to stay further than this should prove an advantage.

The 14/1 available about Jim Goldie’s representative looks attractive.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Devil’s Point e/w 2.45pm Doncaster

Abduction e/w 3.20pm Doncaster